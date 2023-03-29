Stephen "Steve" Mayers, 67

Stephen D. "Steve" Mayers, age 67 of Melrose, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota.
A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Deacon Ernie Kociemba officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Stephen Douglas Mayers was born June 13, 1955 in Melrose, Minnesota to Donald and Jeanette (Braun) Mayers. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1974. He worked at Kraft in Melrose and various other jobs as time went on. Steve enjoyed watching movies, especially westerns, and loved playing BINGO.
Survivors include his children, Tammy Mayers of Sauk Centre and Clifton Mayers of Sauk Centre; grandchildren, James Thomas Mayers and Michael Mayers; brothers and sisters, Tom (Tracy) Mayers of Sauk Rapids, Luan (Steve) Weber of Cold Spring, Rick (Jenny) Mayers of Melrose, Brian (Kelly) Mayers of Sartell, and Linda (Harvey) Keller of Melrose; special friend, Lynn Duerr-Karash; and many nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James "Sticky" Mayers on October 15, 1983.
The family would like to thank you for your prayers. No thank you cards will be sent.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Melrose.
