Stanley Schaefer, 59

Stanley J. “Haskell” Schaefer, age 59 of Waite Park, formerly of New Munich, passed away peacefully from natural causes on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home in Waite Park, Minnesota. A private Memorial Mass will be held at a later date with inurnment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Munich. Stanley Julius Schaefer was born January 25, 1961 in Melrose, Minnesota to Alfred “Al” and Lorraine (Wiechmann) Schaefer. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1979. Haskell was a cook who most recently worked at the American Legion in Waite Park. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. Haskell enjoyed watching sports, especially the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. Survivors include his father, Al Schaefer of New Munich; brothers and sisters, Dianne Feddema of Waite Park, Pat Frieler of Sauk Centre, Ken (Lois) Schaefer of New Munich, Roger (Rosie) Schaefer of Sauk Centre, Chuck (Jan) Schaefer of Melrose and Judy (Steve) Keller of St. Cloud; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Haskell was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine Schaefer on April 17, 2018; and brothers-in-law, Ralph Feddema and LeRoy Frieler. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
