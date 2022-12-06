Stan Brinkman, 69

A memorial service was held Monday, December 5, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Long Prairie for Stan Brinkman, age 69, who died Monday, November 28, 2022 at the CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie. Rev. Matt Stacy officiated. Visitation was Sunday, December 4, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.
Stan was born January 27, 1953 to William and Ludwina (Pundsack) Brinkman in Silverton, OR. At the age of three, his family moved to a farm on Little Birch Lake by Grey Eagle. He attended country school in Ward Springs and graduated in 1971 from Melrose High School.
Stan's first love was working on cars. As a boy, he began taking them apart the day after Christmas. Then, in high school, he rebuilt classic cars. He restored over 20 vehicles; his favorite was the Ba Ha Bug.
In 1971, he enlisted in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1974. Stan married Helene Stetler in June, 1974. The couple had two children, Matthew and Jessica before the marriage ended.
By trade, Stan was a certified welder, boiler maker, an oil patch connector and a truck driver. In all of his jobs he was a go-to-guy who was able to fix problems. Tragically, on July 4, 1986, a diving accident rendered him quadriplegic. Stan refused to be defeated by his disability. With determination he completed the Minnesota Courage Center's 18-month program in 9 months enabling him to drive again. He did however require assistance, which was provided by Personal Care Attendants (PCA). One of these, in February of 1994, came to his aide and remained by his side until he went home to be with Jesus. Arlene Brinkmann became a true companion and ally with whom he could share the responsibility of raising their children.
Stan's Christian faith provided him strength and wisdom to find ways to use his gifts. He loved to teach people to weld and do mechanical work. He created a trailer to pull behind an ATV allowing him to feel the wind in his face as he was pulled through the woods and down country roads. He was able to go camping, fishing, swimming or for pontoon rides. He was thrilled by his most recent project, which was to work on a 1971 Ford Maverick. More than anything though, Stan loved to find opportunity to share his faith with hopes to lead others to the Lord.
Stan is survived by his mate of 29 years, Arlene Brinkmann of Long Prairie; son Matthew Brinkman of Watford City, ND and daughter Jessica Graham of Houston, TX; Arlene's children Alissa (Matt) Kulas of Wittenberg, WI, Amanda (Tim) Brockhouse of Shakopee, Aaron (Addy) Brinkmann of Alexandria; sisters Annamae Layton of Silverton, OR and Gloria (Jim) Linn of Sauk Centre; 13 grandchildren and his little girls in fur, Dixie and Daisy.
He is preceded in death by his parents, infant siblings Joe and Celest, brothers Eugene and Ronald and sisters Loretta Peifer and Eileen Sprenger.
