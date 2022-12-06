Stan Brinkman, 69

A memorial service was held Monday, December 5, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Long Prairie for Stan Brinkman, age 69, who died Monday, November 28, 2022 at the CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie. Rev. Matt Stacy officiated. Visitation was Sunday, December 4, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Stan was born January 27, 1953 to William and Ludwina (Pundsack) Brinkman in Silverton, OR. At the age of three, his family moved to a farm on Little Birch Lake by Grey Eagle. He attended country school in Ward Springs and graduated in 1971 from Melrose High School.

