Shirley Uphoff, 86

Shirley B. Uphoff, age 86 of Greenwald, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A private family Mass will be held at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald with interment in the parish cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Shirley Bernice Hoeschen was born September 26, 1934 in Freeport, Minnesota to Conrad and Elizabeth (Kleve) Hoeschen. She was united in marriage to Virgil “Vir” Uphoff on June 23, 1956 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport, Minnesota. Shirley lived in Greenwald, Minnesota for most of her life where she immersed herself in the community by being actively involved with St. Andrew’s Catholic Church and School. She worked as an assistant elementary school teacher and a bank teller for many years, sang on the church choir, baked pie and bread for Barley Days and her neighbors, participated in cheerleading for local baseball team and involved in many other activities in the community. Her commitment to the community, and her friends was uncompromising. She was always a welcome, friendly face that everyone recognized. After retiring from the bank, she continued her passion for sewing by volunteering at Pine Villa in Melrose. She also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, baking, quilting, and watching all the Minnesota sports teams. Survivors include her children, Paula (Wendell) Daluge of St. Cloud, Greg (Tina) Uphoff of Plymouth, Sam (Sara) Uphoff of Elk River, and Gina (Tim) Och of Sartell, nine grandchildren, and sister, Judy (Ray “Skip”) Kmitch of St. Cloud. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Vir Uphoff on December 29, 2012; parents; infant grandson, Jake Uphoff; brothers, Roger and LeRoy Hoeschen; and sisters, Donna Kerfeld, Lorene Pfau, and Charlene Petermeier. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.