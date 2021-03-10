Shirley Schirmers, 78

Shirley M. Schirmers, age 78 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at her home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Shirley Marie Boogaard was born November 4, 1942 in Perham, Minnesota to John and Rosella (Rutten) Boogaard. Shirley lived in Butler until 1953 when her family moved to Osakis. She was united in marriage to Denis Schirmers on June 2, 1964 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osakis, Minnesota. The couple lived and farmed southwest of Sauk Centre. Shirley was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre and the Christian Women, which she joined in 1966. She loved to travel and loved her grandchildren. Her “sewing ladies” were her very dear friends. Survivors include her husband, Denis Schirmers of Sauk Centre; children, Michele “Shelly” Schirmers of Eden Prairie, Kevin Schirmers of Sauk Centre, Heidi (Brian) Dueker of Sauk Centre, Timothy “Tim” (Jody) Schirmers of Sauk Centre, David “Dave” (Melissa) Schirmers of Sauk Centre, and Benjamin “Ben” Schirmers of Sauk Centre; ten grandchildren, Spencer (Nicole), Kayley, Ryan, Paige, Casey, Miah, Nathan, Stella, Kalli, and Sylvie; brothers and sisters, Bernice (Donnie) Messer of Sauk Centre, Jeanine Wolbeck of Sauk Centre, Gerald Boogaard of Minneapolis, Duane (Kay) Boogaard of Osakis, Linda Kress (significant other, Tom) of Winder, Georgia, and Lenny (Kimra) Boogaard of Osakis. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; and infant son, Joseph Kevin Schirmers on April 19, 1966. Serving as casket bearers will be Shirley’s granddaughters, Paige Schirmers, Miah Schirmers, Stella Schirmers, Sylvie Schirmers, Kayley Schirmers, Nicole Sundberg, and Kalli Schirmers. Cross bearer will be Ryan Schirmers and scripture bearer will be Nathan Schirmers. Readers will be Spencer Sundberg and Emma George. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.