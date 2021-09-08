Shirley J. Jaszczak, 87 of Paynesville, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the Paynesville Care Center in Paynesville. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 am Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Paynesville Lutheran Church in Paynesville. Burial will be in the Paynesville Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 5-8:00 pm at the Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville and continue one hour prior to the service at the church. HYPERLINK "http://www.hafh.org/" www.hafh.org Shirley Jane Jaszczak was born on July 28, 1934, in Minneapolis, Minnesota the daughter of Clarence and Vesta (Henderson) Carlston. She grew up in Minneapolis where she received her education. In 1951 Shirley was united in marriage to Ted Jaszczak. This union was blessed with four daughters and two sons. The family made their home in Bloomington, New London, then Paynesville before moving to Oklahoma in 1982. After moving to Oklahoma, Shirley went back to school and became a respiratory therapist. She worked as a respiratory therapist until she became the Director of Respiratory Therapy in Clinton, Oklahoma. In 2002 Ted passed away. They shared in 51 years of marriage before his death. In 2008 Shirley moved back to Paynesville to be closer to her family. Shirley was a member of Paynesville Lutheran Church. She was active there in the bible studies and in the WELCA. While living in Oklahoma Shirley was a member at Cordell Presbyterian Church where she was very active. Throughout her life, Shirley was also an active volunteer for AA and Al-Anon. Shirley enjoyed sewing, reading, and completing crossword puzzles. Above all else, Shirley loved her family. She cherished the time she spent with them especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley Jane Jaszczak died on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the age of 87. She is survived by her children: Jean Soine of Paynesville, Judy (Mark) Kulzer of Paynesville, Jo (Tim) Schackman of North Pole, AK, James (Patty) Jaszczak of Lawton, OK, and Ted Jaszczak of Lawton, OK; son-in-law, Steve Jensen; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Carlston of San Rafael, CA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted; daughter, Cris Jensen; grandson, Jeff Soine; son-in-law, Paul Soine; three brothers; and a sister.
