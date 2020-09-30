Shirley Clara Vait, 94

Shirley C. Vait, age 94 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, September 28, 2020 at the CentraCare Nursing Home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 3 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Shirley Clara Weisensel was born May 5, 1926 in New Ulm, Minnesota to John and Isabel (Jutz) Weisensel. She married Rudolph “Rudy” Vait on September 12, 1946 at Church of the Visitation Swan Lake, rural Nicollet. Rudy and Shirley were married for 72 years and 8 months to the date. The couple farmed near Fairfax, Minnesota until moving to a farm near Sauk Centre in 1959. Rudy and Shirley moved off the farm in 1985, but Shirley kept busy by volunteering at Holy Family School. Shirley was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, St. Paul’s Catholic United, Z-Bowl Bowling League, Senior Bowling, and one of the founders of the Sauk Centre Senior Citizens. She enjoyed playing BINGO and cards, activities at the nursing home, and loved visiting with her family, especially the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Shirley is survived by her children, Delores (Ramiro “Nino”) Rodriguez of Laredo, Texas, Darlene Rooney of Sauk Centre, Myron (Mary) Vait of Clearwater, Howard Vait of Stanley, Wisconsin, Alfred “Al” Vait of Jupiter, Florida, Joanne Vait of Brenham, Texas, Lester (Susan) Vait of Springfield, Missouri, Norbert (Ruth) Vait of Brooten, Randy (Lisa) Vait of Clearwater, Donald (Terry) Vait of Clearwater, Gordon (Lori) Vait of Atlanta, Georgia, and Gregg (Anna) Vait of Pierz; daughter-in-law, Sandra Vait of Sauk Centre; 37 grandchildren, 79 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great grandchildren; sister Beverly (George) Sellner of Comfrey; sisters-in-law, Madonna (Albert) Ebnet of Springfield and Joyce Neid of Sleepy Eye. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Vait; parents; sons, Glenn Vait and Martin Vait; daughters-in-law, Eileen Vait, Betty Vait, and Donna Vait; son-in-law, Robert Rooney, Jr.; grandsons, Christopher Rooney and Adrian Vait; great-great-grandson, Niklaus Michael Odom; step-granddaughter, Rochelle Lehner; brothers, LeRoy Weisensel, Kenneth (Mary Lou) Weisensel, Jerome Weisensel, and James (Clarice) Weisensel; sisters, Elaine Neid and Audrey (Ralph) Hofmeister; and brother-in-law, Joe Neid. Serving as casket bearers will be Mark Vait, Easton Vait, John Rooney, Arlene Rose Bigalk, Scott Escher, Mark Vait, Andrew Vait, and Todd Rooney. Cross bearer will be Kelly Vait and scripture bearer will be Jacinta Rooney Langseth. Readers will be Kristine Wright, Mary Rose Evens, and Missy Christinsen. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
