Shirley Jean Beilke, 78 of Alexandria, died suddenly on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her home of natural causes. A memorial service will be held on Sat., April 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetary, Sauk Centre. Shirley is survived by her son, Jonathan of Alexandria; siblings, Rudy Beilke, Betty VanHavermaet, Bob and Lila Beilke, Dorothy and Don Jacobs, Beverly Huot, Benny and Marie Beilke, Carol and Roy Dierkhising; sister-in-law, Lorraine Beilke. Shirley was preceeded in death by her parents Otto and Bertha Beilke and her grandparents; siblings, Art Beilke; John Beilke, Rosie Schmitz, Gertie Beilke and Jan Marth; in-laws, Lois Beilke, Janet Beilke, Ray VanHavermaet, Florian Schmitz, Larry Huot; also many nephews, nieces and cousins. Funeral arrangements were with Anderson Funeral Home, Alexandria.
