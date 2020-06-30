Shirley A. Martin, 58, of Sauk Centre died Thursday, June 25th, 202, at Sauk Centre Hospital. Her funeral service will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 30th, at Faith Mennonite Church in rural Sauk Centre. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2-4:00 pm and 6-8:00 pm at the church. Shirley Ann Martin was born on November 3, 1961 to Orie and Anna Miller in Elkhart, Indiana. She accepted Christ as her Savior and was baptized in the spring of 1977 at the age of 15. She lived her life devoted to Christ and was a member of Grove Lake Anabaptist Brotherhood Church. Shirley was united in marriage on July 11, 1982 to Dwane Carl Martin. Together they shared nearly 38 years of marriage and God blessed them with 6 sons and 3 daughters. Shirley had a heart of service for others and loved caring for her church family as well as her family. She found great joy and purpose in meeting her family’s needs as well as sewing and cooking. She dearly loved her many grandchildren and they were delighted recipients of her kind care. She spent her extra time taking care of her flowers and garden. Shirley passed away peacefully to her heavenly home on June 25, 2020 at the age of 58 years, 8 months and 22 days. She will be deeply missed by her husband Dwane; children, Adam (at home), Hannah ( Wendell) Martin, of Sauk Centre, Jesse (Shirleen) Martin of Sauk Centre, Valerie (Dwight) Wenger of Brooten, Joshua (Anita) Martin of Sauk Centre, Dorvin (Kimberly) Martin of Belgrade, Russell (Marla) Martin of Wausau, Wisconsin, Rosanna (Kelvin) Martin of Gilman, Wisconsin, and Neil (Diana) Martin of Aniwa, Wisconsin; 31 grandchildren; father, Orie Miller of Goshen, Indiana, siblings, Gary Miller of Indiana, Sandra (Mark) Eberly of Indiana, Darlene (Jake) Stewart of Arkansas, Dorothy (Marvin Lee) Hurst of New York and Carolyn (Ross) Kimble of Texas. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Miller, and one granddaughter Kiana Martin. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade. www.hafh.org
