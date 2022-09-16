Sheila A. Milner, 86

Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 22, 2022 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Sheila Anne Francis Milner who passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 14, 2022 at the Long Prairie Care Center. Visitation held from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 21 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. Parish women pray the Rosary at 3:45 at the funeral home. Visitation also one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

She was born on November 26, 1935 to Myles J. and Anne (Vollrath) Milner in Breckenridge, Minnesota. She was the 2000th baby born at St. Francis Hospital. Sheila attended her first two years of high school in Breckenridge, but then went to St. Benedict's High School in St. Joseph. After graduating, she entered the convent of the order of St. Benedict. Upon completing her training, including a master's degree in education from the College of St. Benedict, she taught at St. John's/ St. Andrews School in Greenwald and Christ the King School in Browerville before coming to Long Prairie. She taught 5th grade at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel School for many years and also served as principal.

