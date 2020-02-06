Sharon Walther, 76, of Long Prairie, passed away on February 4, 2020 in St. Cloud. Funeral services for Sharon were held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 12 noon, at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Little Sauk with Pastor Allan Mortenson officiating. Interment was held at Calvary Lutheran Cemetery, Little Sauk. Sharon was born August 20, 1943 in Lake Park, Iowa, to Milo and Helen (Hartle) Holm. On January 13, 1962, Sharon married Arnold Walther in Round Prairie where they eventually bought a home and settled there for 54 years. She worked various jobs but spent most of her career sewing for local business including Animal Fair, Fingerhut and then retiring from Stearns Manufacturing in Grey Eagle. Sharon enjoyed sewing, making quilts and blankets for family, visiting with friends, traveling and camping with family in their 5th wheel camper, and spending time with family. Sharon is survived by her daughter Shelly (Devin) Veit, son Steve (Jessica) Walther, daughter-in-law Mikyong Walther; grandchildren Jamie (Gretchen) Dreher, Ryan (Rachel) Dreher, Jenny (Casey Homan) Dreher, Tyler (Megan) Dreher, Jake (Briana Wood) Walther, Jack (Emily) Walther, Amy Walther, and T.J. Walther; 12 great grandchildren; sisters Anita (Wayne) Bundy and Diann (Fred) Johnson; brother-in-law Lowell Hanson, and sister-in-law JoAnne (Bob) Helle. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arnold, son Tod, sister Ann Hanson, parents Milo and Helen Holm, and in laws Alfred and Florence. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com
Sharon Walther
