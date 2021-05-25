Sharon Meyer, 62

Sharon L. Meyer, age 62 of Melrose, passed away after a short but courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Sharon Lee Meemken was born June 22, 1958 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Archie and Regina (Eickhoff) Meemken. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1976 and worked at Melrose Hardware until 1984. She was united in marriage to Roger Meyer on June 9, 1984 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. After their marriage, Sharon would ride along with Roger on a number of his truck driving trips. The couple moved to Sharon’s parent’s farm and eventually purchased it in 1994. Sharon primarily raised her family but wouldn’t shy away from helping on the farm. For the past few years, Sharon helped care for her three grandchildren. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. Sharon enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino with her parents, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Roger Meyer of Melrose; children, Christopher (Clarissa) Meyer of Grey Eagle and Jennifer Meyer of Melrose; three grandchildren, Nolan, Maverick, and Jameson; parents, Archie and Regina Meemken of Melrose; brothers and sisters, Gene Meemken of Albany, Bernice (Dennis) Gruber of Lake Henry, Rich Meemken of Burtrum, and Marlene (Tom) Schreifels of Holdingford. Sharon was preceded in death by her infant grandson, Liam. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
