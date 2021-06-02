Sharon Arnzen, 67

Sharon C. Arnzen, age 67 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 28, 2021, after a long battle with cancer, at her home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ron Dockendorf officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Ward Springs. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church in Grey Eagle. Sharon Ann Clara Beste was born September 5, 1953 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Conrad and Mildred (Roelike) Beste. She graduated from Sauk Centre High School and continued her education at Anoka Technical College. She married James Arnzen on July 19, 1975 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. She was employed at the Dairyland Peach in Sauk Centre for 45 years. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle and the Christian Mothers. Sharon enjoyed gardening, bowling, craft sales, garage sales, but most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Jim Arnzen of Sauk Centre; daughters, Nancy (James) Wallin of Avon and Diana Arnzen of Apple Valley; grandchildren, Madeline and Sebastian Wallin; and brothers and sister, Kenny (Debbie) Beste, Carol (Bob) Duchene, and Lenny (Linda) Beste all of Sauk Centre. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Mildred Beste. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
