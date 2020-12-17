Sandra “Sandy” Spartz (Gerber), age 70, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 10, 2020. Sandy was born in Minneapolis on December 7, 1950 to Gerald and Muriel Gerber and graduated from Fridley Senior High in 1968. She married the love of her life Dave in 1971, and to the surprise of their parents, they eloped. They had 49 wonderful years together and had two daughters, Colleen and Leeann. Sandy was a lifelong learner. As an adult, she returned to college and graduated from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. After completing her degree, she went on to have a successful career with the federal government, retiring in 2010. She moved to Osakis from the Twin Cities in 2003, where she enjoyed gardening, fishing, volunteering and introducing her grandchildren to the joys of boat rides, dock fishing, swimming and a good campfire with sticky s’mores. In recent years, one of the true joys of her life was volunteering for Quilts of Valor and Honor Quilts, where the results of her efforts led to the presentation of countless quilts to local area veterans. She enjoyed spending time with the friends she made along the way. Sandy will be remembered for being loyal, caring, hardworking, and intelligent with an incredibly sharp wit and will be greatly missed. We have decided to delay a service until spring when we can gather with everyone and celebrate Sandy’s life the way we feel she deserves. She was preceded in death by her parents Jerry and Muriel Gerber, and son-in-law Bob Kary. She is survived by her beloved husband Dave; daughters Colleen Kary, Leeann Hiltner (Ben); grandchildren Mack, Tim, Grace, Jack and Audrey; and siblings Scott Gerber, Paul Gerber (Cindy), Carol Reitzel and Linda Smith (Dave).
Sandy Spartz
Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sibling and friend
