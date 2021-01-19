Sandra Jean Theisen, age 79 of Sauk Centre, was called to be with Jesus and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St, Cloud, Minnesota after a courageous 8-year battle with cancer and COVID-19 complications. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, January 19 at St. Paul’s Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Sandra Jean Robertson was born September 6, 1941 on a horse farm near North English, Iowa to Lloyd and Mayme (Swartzendruber) Robertson. She graduated from Washington Iowa High School in 1960. Sandy was united in marriage to Paul Kent Theisen on May 8, 1965 at St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines, Iowa. After many moves they planted their roots in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. She was a devout member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre and was very active in many missions of the church. She had a great love of promoting her life to the Divine Mercy Devotion, Chapel Adoration and volunteering which she so loved to do. She deeply loved her family and friends who she said held a very special place in her heart. She was an inspiration to us all and such a loving and caring person who was very dedicated to her family and friends, but most importantly to Jesus Christ and our Blessed Mother Mary. Survivors include her loving husband, Paul Kent Theisen of Sauk Centre; daughter, Nicoli (Warren) Peterson of Jeffers, and son, David Theisen of Plymouth; grandchildren, Cassandra (Jake) Weisz of Redfield, South Dakota, and Clay Peterson of Woodbury; great-grandchildren, Kasper and Rosalie Weisz. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Mayme Robertson; brothers, Robert Robertson and Ronald Robertson. Sandy will be greatly missed and she holds a special place in all our hearts. Eternal rest grant unto your faithful servant, Sandra, O Lord, and let your perpetual light shine upon her. May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sharing and Caring Hands. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
