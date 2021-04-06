Salli Brown, 90

Salli Brown, age 90 of Sauk Centre, passed away from complications of a stroke on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6th and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre. A memorial service is scheduled at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7 at First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Michael Carlson officiating. Inurnment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Shirley (Salli) Mae Sather was born August 11, 1930 in Franklin, Minnesota to Ingnard and Gladys (Berg) Sather. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1948 and from Mankato State University in 1950 and August 1976. She married Charles Brown on August 8, 1953. From 1954 through 1957, they resided in Granite Falls, Japan, Wyoming, and Turtle Lake, North Dakota before settling in Sauk Centre in 1968. Salli was a life-long learner and educator. She taught primary grades for most of her career and retired after teaching 1st grade at Holy Family School in Sauk Centre. Upon retirement, she continued to substitute teach into her 80s. She was passionate about literacy and tutored children and adults, including those who spoke English as a second language. Salli was a community volunteer and an active member of First Lutheran Church, the Literacy Foundation, and Friends of the Library. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage and shared her lefse-making skills with family, friends, and community groups. Salli was an avid Sauk Centre high school sports fan and a regular attendee at football, basketball, and volleyball games. In addition, she ushered at the Paramount Center for the Arts in St. Cloud where she also enjoyed theatrical and musical productions. She traveled the United States extensively and visited relatives in Norway. Her travel highlights included mission trips to Mexico and Africa. Salli played bridge and looked forward to dinner and movie nights with friends. She enjoyed reading, gardening, watching birds, walking, biking, and playing Cribbage. Mostly, she loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Lisa Brown of Sauk Centre; Laurel (Tom) Oberg of Sauk Centre, Loni (Don) Kohorst of Sauk Centre, Lee Brown of St. Cloud, and Charles “Bill” (Tara) Brown of Lakewood, Colorado; four grandchildren, Nathan (Emily) Kohorst, Ted (Jen) Kohorst, and Ryan (Katie) Kohorst, and Leah (Travis) Diedrich; and many loving relatives and friends. Salli was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Charles Brown; parents; and sister, Carolyn Sather Hennes. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Holy Family School, Sauk Centre Friends of the Library and the American Cancer Society.
