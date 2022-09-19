Ruth "Ruthie" M. Linn, 72

Ruth M. "Ruthie" Linn, age 72 of St. Anthony, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at her home in St. Anthony, Minnesota after a 16 month valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 23 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church in St. Anthony.
Ruth Marie Gerads was born July 29, 1950 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Edward and Rose (Althaus) Gerads. After graduating from high school, she worked for the Stearns County Welfare Administration for 3 years. She married Fred Linn on November 20, 1971 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony. Together they farmed in St. Anthony where they spent their whole life raising a family and making many memories.
Ruth was a member of the St. Anthony Catholic Church and taught religion for 21 years. She was also a member of the Christian Mothers and the St. Anthony Community Club. She was an avid Twins fan and enjoyed watching game shows, gardening, butterflies, cats, listening to The Beatles and Beach Boys, and most of all, cooking and spending time with her family and friends who were most important to her.
Survivors include her husband, Fred Linn of St. Anthony; children, Stephanie (Chris) Ellis of Albertville, Karen Johnson of Sauk Rapids, David Linn of Annandale, and Robert (Kayla) Linn of Annandale; grandchildren, Vanessa, Lance, and Landon Ellis, Hayven Linn, and Kylen Johnson; sister, JoAnn Heinen of Anoka; and brother, Larry (Aggie) Gerads of Albany.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Noah Ellis; sister, Carol Finken; and infant sister, Jane Gerads.
Serving as casket bearers will be Ben Felling, Joe Vos, Alex Katzner, Brian Ritter, Tom Gerads, and Stephen Nienaber. Cross bearer will be Vanessa Ellis and scripture bearer will be Hayven Linn. Readers will be Sharon Weyer and Betty Mrozek. Petitions will be read by Lance and Landon Ellis and Kylen Johnson. Gift bearers will be Vanessa, Lance, and Landon Ellis, Hayven Linn, and Kylen Johnson.
A special thank you to the staff at the Coborn's Cancer Center and the Freeport Rescue Squad for the wonderful care they provided Ruth.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
