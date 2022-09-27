Ruth L. Oja, 97

Ruth L. Oja, age 97 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home at Lakeshore Estates in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Bethel Cemetery, rural Park Rapids with Rev. Steve Norby officiating.
Ruth Louise Elizabeth Jacobson was born November 28, 1924 in Evergreen Township, Becker County, Minnesota to Jalmar and Martha (Bernu) Jacobson. She graduated from New York Mills High School in 1943. She was united in marriage to Hugo Oja on July 16, 1943 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wadena, Minnesota. Ruth stayed at home and raised her family while living in multiple cities in Minnesota including, Wadena, Cottage Grove, Park Rapids, and at Lakeshore Estates in Sauk Centre. Ruth's faith was very important to her and held memberships at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids, Zion Lutheran Church in Cottage Grove, and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wadena. Ruth enjoyed reading, playing cards, and dancing.
Survivors include her sons, Daryl (Nancy) Oja of Melrose and Mark Oja of Sauk Centre; grandchildren, Brent Oja and Kelsey Oja; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Hugo Oja on September 5, 1991; and brothers, Russ Jacobson, Norris Jacobson, Jim Jacobson, and Alvin Jacobson.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
