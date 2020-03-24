Russell Roelike, 37

In following the guidelines in keeping services private to just the family, if you would like to show your support, you may have flowers sent to the funeral home prior to the services being held on Tuesday. Russell R. “Russ” Roelike, age 37 of Melrose, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home in Melrose, Minnesota. Russ was surrounded by family as he peacefully went home to be with the Lord and is now reunited with his brother. A private family gathering beginning at 10 a.m. will be held Tuesday, March 24 followed by a graveside service at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. A Resurrection Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Russell Roger Roelike was born December 1, 1982 in Melrose, Minnesota to Joseph and Margurite (Dobmeier) Roelike. On June 26, 2010 he was united in marriage to Kayla Harne at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. Russ worked at the grocery store in Melrose then transferred to the Sauk Centre Coborn’s where he worked until his diagnosis. He also helped his brothers, Ron and Randy with milking and farming. Russ was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. He enjoyed helping on the farm, making wooden crafts, and watching and playing sports. Russ especially loved spending time with his wife, kids, family, and friends. Survivors include his wife, Kayla Roelike of Melrose; children, Braden, Katelyn, and Cameron all of Melrose; parents, Joseph and Margurite Roelike of Melrose; brother, Randy Roelike of Melrose; sister Kristine (Sean) Anderson of Sauk Rapids; and nephews and niece, Carter, Makenzie, and Carson Anderson. Russ was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Roelike; uncles, Marvin Dobmeier, Roger Dobmeier, and Cyril Wiechmann; grandparents, Frances and Othmar Roelike and Walter and Florina Dobmeier. Serving as casket bearers will be Randy Roelike, Sean Anderson, Ken Maus, Keith Dobmeier, Eric Primus, and Dan Pettit. Cross bearer will be Braden Roelike and scripture bearer will be Kristine Anderson. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
