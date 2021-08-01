Rudolph "Rudy" Ralph Beste, 84

Rudolph (Ralph) Beste of Sauk Centre passed away on Friday, July 23 at the Melrose Nursing Home. Rudolph was born to Ralph and Monica (Miller) Beste on Oct. 9, 1936 in Kandota Township. He attended country school through the 6th grade and attended Sauk Centre Public Schools from 7th through 12th, graduating in 1954. Rudy worked for Whitney Land Company from 1954 to 1955, Centre Jobbing from 1955 to 1970, Standard Oil from 1970 to 1984 and owned and operated the Corner Bar from 1984 to 1992 and from 1997 to 1999. He also loaded route trucks for Interstate Brands Bakery (Wonder Bread) for 10 years, drove transport for Kanes Transport and hauled chemicals for UAP. Rudy was a member of the Sauk Centre National Guards from 1954 to 1962 where he was a sharpshooter on the rifle team. He was honorably discharged as Staff Seargeant E-6. He served mass at St. Alexis Catholic Church in West Union from 1946 to 1953. Rudy married Elaine Ecklund on Aug. 2, 1958 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Rudy loved moose hunting in Canada, elk hunting in Wyoming, deer hunting in Minnesota and fishing in Minnesota and Canada. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, cards, golf and watching any sports on TV. Rudy is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Elaine of Sauk Centre; nephews Mark (Kim) Fritzlar of Avon, Dave (Lori) Fritzlar of Bloomington, nieces Karen (Chuck) Zimmer of Litchfield, Carol (Mark) Hanson of Sartell and Marilyn Marthaler of Sartell; brother-in-law Eugene Ecklund of Moorhead and Raymon Ecklund of Eagle Bend; grandson Dr. Mark (April) Winters and great-grandchildren Michael and Sloane Winters of Sauk Centre and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Ralph and Monica (Miller) Beste, grandparents John and Mary (Vogel) Miller, Anton and Elizabeth (Rademacher) Beste, sister and brother-in-law Blanche (Beste) and Elmer Fritzlar and sister Ila Beste, brother and sister-in-law Duane and Margaret (Lindback) Ecklund, sister and brother-in-law Vera (Ecklund) and Dick Zagar; sister-in-law Essie (Ilgen) Ecklund and her daughter Kim Ecklund; sister-in-law Dorothy (Niehaus) Ecklund and her son Scott Ecklund and her son-in-law Paul Morlock. Memorial Services will be held at Diamond Point in Sauk Centre to be announced at a later date. A Private inurnment will be held at a later date.
