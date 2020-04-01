Roxann Behnen, 67

Roxann M. “Rox” (Kleinschmidt) Behnen, age 67 of Sauk Centre, passed away after a five-year courageous battle with A-plastic anemia, MDS, and complete bone marrow failure. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her husband and sister on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. Rox is now reunited with her father, Ollie, and brothers, Randy and Ronnie. A private family graveside service will be held Monday, March 30 at Calvary Cemetery with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Roxann Marie Kleinschmidt was born December 19, 1952 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Orville “Ollie” and Theresa “Trix” (Liebel) Kleinschmidt. She graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1971 and continued her education at Alexandria Technical College. On May 16, 1981 she was united in marriage to Philip “Phil” Behnen at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Rox worked at Vocational Biographies in Sauk Centre for over 30 years and then worked at Larson Optical in Sauk Centre until her diagnosis. She was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, Christian Mothers, Mrs. Jaycees, and director of the Miss Sauk Centre Pageant for many years. She enjoyed playing Mrs. Claus, being a member of a monthly luncheon group, and a homemaker’s group known as “The Leftovers”. Rox had a heart of gold and was extremely compassionate. She loved spending time with her husband, family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Phil Behnen of Sauk Centre; mother, Theresa “Trix” Kleinschmidt of Sauk Centre; brothers, Rick (Carol) Kleinschmidt of Sauk Centre and Robbie (Gloria) Kleinschmidt of Avon; sister, Renee (Gary) Leinonen of Sauk Centre; brother-in-law, Steve Behnen; sister-in-law, Annette (Harold) Jesh; nephews, Ryan (Abby) Kleinschmidt and Jamie (Melissa) Kleinschmidt; nieces, Angela (Travis) Flannigan and Kayla Kleinschmidt; great-nieces and great-nephews, Carter, Gemma, and Tyson Kleinschmidt, Blake and Brooke Kleinschmidt, Bella, Emma, and Adalyn Flannigan. Rox was preceded in death by her father; two brothers; brother-in-law, Toby Behnen; mother and father-in-law, Henry and Leona Behnen. Serving as casket bearers will be Ryan Kleinschmidt, Jamie Kleinschmidt, Brad Soule, Cory Soule, Annette Hinnenkamp, Sue Hoffman, and Brenda Stone. Cross bearer will be Carter Kleinschmidt and scripture bearer will be Bella Flannigan. Under normal circumstances, Rox would have been honored to have these friends as honorary bearers, Bev and Tim Soule, Steve, Jodi, Sam, Sidney, Suzie, and Sally Abbott, Al and Jane Wiener, Warren Stone, Jane Schurman, Jane and Steve Welle, Marc Hinnenkamp, Bob Hoffman, Bonnie and Duane Leukam, Beth and Don Schmidt, Dan and Kathy Imdieke, Kim and Mike Hollenkamp, LuAnn and Duane Rousslange, Muriel Lembeck, Shirley and Mark Roberg, Joe and Rob Wiener, Marlys and Kelly Marthaler, Elaine and Fran Funk, Barb and Rich Essler, Nettie and Gordy Benchmark, Judy and Spencer Buerkle, Ginny and Jim Gasser, Donna and Eric Carlson, Jan Bromenshenkel, Jan Minette, Debby and Mike Blankish, Jane and Dave Meyer, Judy and Mike Felling, Kaye and Jerry Beuning, Bonnie and Steve Donnay, Teri and Brian Trattles, Tina and Jerry Kulzer, Kathy Frank, and Donna Fremming. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
