Rosemary Meyer, 82

Rosemary A. “Rosie” Meyer, age 82 of Sauk Centre, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rick Aubol officiating. Interment will be at St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Greenwald. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. followed by the Christian Women at 7 p.m. Friday evening at the church. Rosemary Adeline Welle was born September 26, 1937 in Melrose, Minnesota to Mathias and Rose (Kulzer) Welle. Rosie attended grade school at St. Andrew’s School in Greenwald and graduated from Melrose High School. On June 14, 1958 she was united in marriage to Bernard “Bernie” Meyer at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald. Rosie earned her nursing degree from St. Luke’s Hospital and worked at the Melrose Hospital in 1961. She worked part-time after age 54 and retired in 2002. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Rosie enjoyed making cakes, both professionally and for family members. Survivors include her husband, Bernie Meyer; children, Nancy (Matthew) Foley, Karen (Tom) Docksey, Joan (Jim) Ronning, Monica Patnode, and Paul (Shannon) Meyer; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother and sisters, Alice Moyer, Anthony (Barbara) Welle, and Yvonne (Alvin) Fuchs. Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Meyer; brothers and sisters, Michael Welle, LeRoy Welle, Math Welle, Verena Schwieters-Sorenson, Patricia Spanier, Catherine Welle, Lillian Morrissette, Bernice Fuchs, Marion Marthaler, Cecilia Neidermire, and Clarice Ann Welle. Serving as casket bearers will be Joe Docksey, Luke Meyer, Eric Ronning, Jared Patnode, Isaac Patnode, and Michael Patnode. Cross bearer will be Ashley Meyer and scripture bearer will be Ava Meyer. Gift bearers will be Olivia Foley, Meagan Ronning, and Rose Patnode and the lector will be Joe Docksey. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
