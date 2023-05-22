July 23, 1942 - May 21, 2023

Celebration of life for RoseAnn H. Finken, age 80, of Albany, held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, MN, at 11 AM. Visitation held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 4-7 PM at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, MN and from 9-11 AM prior to the service on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Burial will take place at a later date. Rosie passed away on May 21, 2023 at Mother of Mercy, surrounded by her family. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.