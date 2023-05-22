Celebration of life for RoseAnn H. Finken, age 80, of Albany, held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, MN, at 11 AM. Visitation held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 4-7 PM at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, MN and from 9-11 AM prior to the service on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Burial will take place at a later date. Rosie passed away on May 21, 2023 at Mother of Mercy, surrounded by her family. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.
RoseAnn "Rosie" Hilda (Neubauer) Finken was born July 23, 1942, in Belgrade, MN to Norbert and Magdeline (Schoenberg) Neubauer. She married James Finken on April 11, 1964, in Spring Hill, MN. Rosie grew up in Spring Hill, and after marriage lived on a farm near Freeport. Rosie was a Homemaker and Farmer. Jim and Rosie owned and operated the Ranger Bar from 1990 until 2004. Rosie was an active volunteer for many years of her life. Rosie was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport, MN and Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, MN.
Rosie is survived by her children, Deb (Glen) Klaphake, Melrose, Diane (Bob) Spicer, Gilbert, AZ, Donna (Steve Shay) Klaphake, Albany, Dennis (Sara) Finken, Albany and Darlene (Al) Kociemba, St. Anna; 22 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren and one on the way; brothers, Roman (Judy) Neubauer, Blaine and Harvey (Phyllis) Neubauer, Osakis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Magdeline Neubauer; husband, James Finken in 2006; son, David Finken in 1999 and brothers, Tony and Donald Neubauer.
The family requests casual attire.
A special thank you to Mother of Mercy Assisted Living in Albany, MN and St. Croix Hospice.
