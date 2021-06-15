Roseann Lemley, 69

Roseann M. “Rosie” Lemley, age 69 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Roseann Marie Laumeyer was born May 6, 1952 in Avon, Minnesota to Benedict and Marcella (Doll) Laumeyer. She was united in marriage to Donald Lemley in Sisseton, South Dakota. Rosie worked at a variety of businesses in Sauk Centre and Melrose including the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, and most recently at Hardee’s in Sauk Centre. She loved the outdoors and nature. Rosie had a huge flower and vegetable garden and would enjoy cooking and canning after the harvest but loved having it for the birds and the deer as well. She loved traveling over the road with Don, fishing when she had the chance, and her favorite animals were frogs and turtles. Survivors include her husband, Don Lemley of Sauk Centre; son, Brian Lemley (fiancé, Ashley Roquette) of Sauk Centre; grandson, Logan; brother and sisters, Gloria (Lambert) Scherping of Little Falls, Fran Laumeyer of Melrose, Carol Deters of Little Falls, and Betty Rahn of Little Falls; and brother-in-law, Dave Lemley of Wadena. Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother and sister, Roman and Verla Laumeyer; brothers, Gerald Laumeyer and Elmer Laumeyer; sister, Donna Angulski; and nieces, Lori Laumeyer and Elizbeth Angulski. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
