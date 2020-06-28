Rose Merten, 99

Sauk Centre, MN (56378)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.