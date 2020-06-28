Rose Merten, 99

Rose Katherine Merten (Weiss), Sauk Centre, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 99 with family at her side. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. A public graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. in St. Paul’s Cemetery following the Mass. A video of the Mass will be available later at www.pattonschad.comunder Rose’s obituary notice. Rose was born May 27, 1921 in West Union to Joseph and Emma Weiss (Marthaler), the youngest of three children. She attended country school when she was young and later graduated from Sauk Centre High School with the class of 1939. She then worked at the clinic for 4 years. Rose married Anthony “Tony” Rudolph Merten at St. Alexius Church in West Union on September 28, 1943. Together, they raised seven children. She later worked at the Sauk Centre Herald and the Sauk Centre Correctional Facility. Rose was very active; going for walks, gardening, and attending the many celebrations and occasions of her large family. She loved music and was a skilled musician and dancer, easily mastering any instrument she picked up. Rose was a member of Catholic Daughters of America, Christian Mothers, Catholic United Federal, and St. Paul’s Catholic Church where she volunteered and occasionally played the organ. She also volunteered at St. Michael’s Nursing Home for over 17 years. Rose is survived by her six children, Marilyn Fiedler (Harold) of Avon, Rosemary Cabanilla (Jaime) of Ellicott City, Maryland, Michael (Dorene) of Sauk Centre, Carol Williams (Elbert) of Rochester, David (Rose) of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and Patricia Mehrer (Patrick) of Glyndon. She leaves behind 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Frank Weiss of Virginia, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years; son, Dale; parents, Joseph and Emma Weiss; brother, Joseph Weiss; and many relatives and friends. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and community. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice staff and Dr. Joel Dunn, for all the loving support shown to Rose and her family in her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Catholic Church for Masses.
