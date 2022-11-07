Rose Mary Meyer, 86

Rose Mary "Rosie" Meyer, age 86 of Greenwald, Minnesota passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 12 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Greenwald with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church in Greenwald. Parish prayers will be at 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Rose Mary Haider was born December 2, 1935 in Elrosa, Minnesota to Henry and Rose (Fuchs) Haider. She attended District 156 school in Elrosa through the eighth grade. She later obtained her GED while raising her family of five children. She was united in marriage to Philip J. Meyer on June 10, 1958 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa. The couple made their home in Greenwald since 1958.
She worked as a teacher's aide for numerous years at St. John's - St. Andrew's School in Greenwald. She later obtained her insurance license and worked at Melrose Mutual for many years. She was also secretary for the tri-parishes of St. John's, St. Andrew's, and St. Michael's parishes for a number of years.
Rosie was very dedicated to her faith. She was a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Greenwald and St. Andrew's Christian Women. She was rosary leader for many years also a founding member of St. Andrew's Catholic United Financial.
Rosie enjoyed baking, playing piano, playing cards, gardening, traveling, and tending to her beautiful flower garden. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Philip Meyer of Greenwald; children, Dale of Andover, Randy (Joan) of Alexandria, Tim (Sue) of Melrose, and Julie (Mike) Wehlage of Meire Grove; eight grandchildren, Kendra (Adam) Harlander, Kenedy Meyer, John Meyer, Katelyn Wehlage, Brandon Wehlage, Jadyn Wehlage, Rachel Meyer, and Rebecca Meyer; two great-grandchildren, Reagan and Roman Harlander; brothers and sisters, Rita Gregory-Huseth of St. Cloud, Leona Bertram of Greenwald, Vincent (Donna) Haider of Elrosa, Gene (Jeanie) Haider of Elrosa, and Henry "Butch" (Marge) Haider of Melrose.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Perry on December 20, 1986; brothers and sister, Leander Haider, Valeria Bertram, and infant brother, Duane Haider.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
