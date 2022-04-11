Rose Ann Stoermann, 86

Rose Ann Stoermann, age 86 of St. Rosa, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Saint Cloud Hospital in Saint Cloud, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa with Rev. Dan Walz officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13 at the church.
Rose Ann Stoermann was born March 20, 1936 in Long Prairie, Minnesota to Joseph and Marie (Stoetzel) Bernet. She married Raymond Stoermann on June 23, 1977 in Milbank, South Dakota. Together they farmed the Stoermann Family Farm north of St. Rosa for many years. Along with farming, Rose Ann did bookkeeping and income taxes throughout her life.
She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. She also served as a clerk on the Millwood Township Board. Rose Ann enjoyed traveling, going to the casino, setting jig-saw puzzles, playing cards, watching the game show network and movies.
Survivors include by her husband, Ray Stoermann of St. Rosa; children, Charles Kunkel (significant other, Terri S.) of Faribault, Tim Kunkel of Baraboo, Wisconsin, Bill Kunkel (significant other, Liz) of Breckenridge, Colorado, Kurt (Jamie) Kunkel of Baraboo, Wisconsin, Jim Kunkel of Suisun City, California, Joe (Deb) Kunkel of Baraboo, Wisconsin, Rick Stoermann of San Diego, California, Bob Stoermann of St. Rosa, and Scott (Debbie) Stoermann of St. Rosa; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Sr. Maurita Bernet, O.S.F. of Little Falls and Peg Huffman of Phoenix, Arizona.
Rose Ann was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Agnes (Virgil) Decker, Terri (Dick) Petron, Joan Bernet, Joseph Bernet, and infant sister, Bernadette Bernet; brother-in-law, Ed Huffman; grandchildren, Jason Kunkel and Heath Kunkel; great-grandchildren, Rian Stock and Atticus Kunkel.
Serving as urn bearer will be Tyler Stoermann, cross bearer will be Cody Stoermann, and scripture bearer will be Christopher Stock. Reader will be Kendra Wimmer. Gift bearers will be Chuck Kunkel, Sr. Maurita Bernet, O.S.F, and Josie Stoermann. Honorary bearers will be Louis Kunkel, Jeremy Kunkel, Dylan Kunkel, Logan Kunkel, Anna Stoermann, and Kendra Wimmer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
