Rosalie Catherine Frie, 88

Rosalie Catherine Frie, age 88 of Melrose, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, January 17, 2022 at her home in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 24 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Inurnment will be held in the parish cemetery at a later date. The Mass will be livestreamed and found on St. Mary's website.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Out of an abundance of caution, we are requiring all attendees to wear a mask and physical distancing measures will be in place.
Rosalie Catherine Schlicht was born November 29, 1933 at home in Melrose, Minnesota to Urban and Rose(Eiler) Schlicht. She was the third of seven children, and she and her siblings are a tight knit group to this day. Her childhood was spent in Melrose where she graduated from Melrose High School. After high school, Rosalie attended Vocational Practical nurse's training at the Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis and worked as an LPN in Melrose, Sauk Centre and Browerville Hopsitals throughout her life. She was a natural caregiver.
Rosaile was united in marriage to Donald Frie on May 30, 1955 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Melrose. They lived in Belview MN for one year and moved to Browerville where they lived and raised their family of four. In 1990, they retired and moved back to their hometown of Melrose.
Throughout her life, Rosalie has been actively serving others. She enjoyed civic responsibilities and contributing to the Melrose community in many ways; for example, as a member of the Schanhaar-Otte VFW Post 7050 Auxiliary, and serving as secretary for her home owners association. She was also a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where she sang in the church choir, washed the holy laundry, and contributed her time and talents in many other ways.
Rosalie was a fun loving and active woman. She was gifted with the needle - actually many kinds of needles. She loved to knit, quilt, crochet, sew, embroider, and in her 80s she took up hardanger. She had a green thumb and loved indoor and outdoor gardening. Her creativity showed up in everything she did: from refinishing furniture to making the best jams and jellies around. She was adventurous and loved to travel. Rosalie loved playing cards, especially Bridge, and her very favorite hobby was working the slots at any casino she could get to. Just a few weeks before she passed away, she spent her 88th birthday winning a few more dollars than she spent. Most of all Rosalie loved her family and was always a gracious hostess, willing to give to all who entered her home. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her children, Peter Frie (Wendy) of Byron, Patti Mattos (David) of Savage, Margaret Hughes of Austin, Texas, and Paul Frie (Danielle) of Surprise, Arizona; seven grandchildren, Chelsea Mattos (Kenton Visser), Becca Frie, Graham Frie, Elizabeth Mattos, Tiernan Fredette, Sophie Hughes, and Elsa Hughes; brothers and sisters, Ann Marie Danzl, Gail Schlicht, Ellie (Lyle) Olmscheid, Charles Schlicht, and Michael (Julie) Schlicht.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Frie on December 8, 2004; son, Michael Frie in 1961; parents, Rose and Urb Schlicht; and sister, Karen Hoppe.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.