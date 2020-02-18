Ronald "Tork" Beste, 64

Ronald “Tork” Walter Beste, age 64 of Sauk Centre, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11th, 2020, at St. Cloud Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 29th, from 1-5pm at the Sauk Centre American Legion Post 67. Tork enjoyed his Harleys so we welcome you to wear your Harley attire. Otherwise, casual attire preferred. If you have photos of Tork, please bring them to share. Tork was born on Aug. 23, 1955 in Sauk Centre to Raymond and Marcella (Calkins) Beste. He graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1973. Tork then worked a few different jobs around the area, Don’s Downtown Standard, truck driving, and painting. A couple years later he moved to the Twin Cities working as a machine operator and working his way up the chain to foreman at S&W Plastics. After retiring he sold his house in North Minneapolis and moved back to Sauk Centre in 2011. He enjoyed going with friends to music concerts, car shows, casinos, and fishing. Spoiling kids and pets were his passion. Over the years he grew very close with his niece Rochelle Beste, who he loved as his own daughter. His true love was working on motorcycles and cruising the highway. Tork is survived by his brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. Vern (Barb) Beste of Sauk Centre children Jessie, Angie, and Ray; Barb (Bill) Burns of Hanley Falls children Zeb, Zach, and Becky; Ken (Terri) Beste of Long Prairie children Rochelle, Nathan, Brandi, and Angie; Brenda (Warren) Stone of Sauk Centre children Amber and Andrea. He will also be missed by 16 great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Ramond and Marcella (Calkins) Beste. Arrangements were made by the Cremation of Minnesota – Minneapolis.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.