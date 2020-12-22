Ronald Thieschafer, 78

Ronald A. “Ron” Thieschafer, age 78 of Melrose, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at his home in Melrose, Minnesota after a long battle with cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 23 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Ronald Alphonse Thieschafer was born April 19, 1942 in Melrose Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Joseph and Marie (Wiechmann) Thieschafer. He grew up in Melrose and went to country school and attended high school until the 9th grade. He then began working for Arvig for a couple years before moving to North Dakota to work on the oil fields. While working on the oil fields he also worked for grain farmers, Melby Brothers, for six months. Ron returned home to help his dad on the farm. On August 27, 1963, he married Elizabeth Middendorf at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. After their marriage, they continued dairy farming on the home place north of Melrose where they raised their family. While farming, Ron worked at Arnzen Construction in St. Rosa and Dairyland Supply in Sauk Centre. Ron and Betty moved to town in Melrose in 2010. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose and Saint Bernard’s Society. Ron enjoyed playing music in various bands over the years, especially his own band the Rollercoasters. He also enjoyed helping many neighbors and close friends. He enjoyed custom chopping corn, cutting and combing oats, and helping with other farm tasks as well. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Thieschafer of Melrose; daughters, Brenda (Melvin) Primus of Melrose, Jessica (Steven) Clear of Melrose, and Justin Thieschafer of Melrose; six grandchildren, Sarah (Mark) Katterhagen, Jacob (Kelsey) Primus, Jordan (Abby) Primus, Kendra Primus, and Landon and Lydia Clear; seven great grandchildren, Logan, Kayden, Emerson, and Bentley Katterhagen, Jackson and Kylie Primus, and Clara Primus; and sister, Terry (Ronald) Butkowski of Melrose. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marie Thieschafer; stillborn sons, Steven on May 15, 1979 and Christopher on January 25, 1982; grandson, Mitchell Primus; brother, Harvey Thieschafer; brothers-in-law, John Klasen, George, William, Ralph, and Art Middendorf; and sister-in-law, Edna Middendorf. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
