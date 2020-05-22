Roman Gilsrud, 49

Roman M. Gilsrud, age 49 of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date after restrictions are lifted. Roman Matthew Rudolph was born October 22, 1970 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Raymond and Joyce (Christen) Rudolph. When Roman was eight years old, he was adopted by Carl Gilsrud. He graduated from Foley High School in 1989. Roman worked at Electrolux for 30 years until his retirement in November 2019 after the plant closed down. He was currently employed at FDC in St. Cloud. Roman was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albany and the Machinist Union. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Roman’s two sons, Justin and Nathan were his pride and joy. He also enjoyed playing softball, cribbage, bean bags, darts, and FORDS (anything else was junk). He loved having a good time BBQing with friends and family and a good stiff drink. Survivors include his sons, Nathan Gilsrud of St. Joseph and Justin Phipps of Albany; parents, Joyce and Carl Gilsrud of St. Rosa; sisters, Angela (James) Ramsey of Eden Valley, Rachel (Adam) Blenker of Albany, and Nicole (Keith) Wurzburger of Cold Spring; nieces and nephews, Cierra Ramsey and Maria, Andrew, Ely, Kaitlyn, Evelyn, and Ivan Blenker; step mom, Lee Rudolph of Wyoming, Minnesota; step-brother, John Kammerdiener of Madison Lake; step-sister, Michelle (Robert) Rohdes-Ellis of Wyoming, Minnesota; special friend, Jennifer Kunstleben of Holdingford; Godchildren, Abigail Doll and Maria Blenker; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his biological father, Raymond Rudolph; brother, Douglas Gilsrud; and all of his grandparents. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.