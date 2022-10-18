Roland H. Orth, 90

Roland H. Orth, age 90, of Sauk Centre, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 13, 2022 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 24 at St. Paul's Catholic Church with Rev. Jeremy Theis officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Monday at the church.
Roland Henry Orth was born October 17, 1931 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Peter and Mary (Jacobs) Orth. He left the farm and joined the United States Army in 1949 at the age of 17 years old. During his four years of service, he went to school for heavy equipment engineer operator at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. He then went to England for over two years and while stationed there, he helped build an air strip. From there, Roland went to Orlando Air Force Base in Florida for one year before being honorably discharged. After serving his country, he worked in Pennsylvania for four years doing construction and operating heavy equipment. He then came back to Sauk Centre and continued working in Minneapolis until he retired in 1992.
Roland was very talented in his jobs. He enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, playing cards, and motorcycle riding. For the last 18 years of his life he was blind.
Roland was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, American Legion Post 67, and belonged to the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49. This union is made up of highly skilled men and women who build and maintain some of the most ionic structures in North America.
Roland is survived by his sister, Irene (Tony) Felling of Sauk Centre; niece, Kathleen Felling; nephews, Richard Felling and his daughter, Ella and Dennis (Veronica) Felling and their daughters Venelli and Isadora.
Roland was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Julian Orth; sister, Lucille Felling; brother-in-law, Ben Felling; and nephew, Duane Felling.
Irene and Tony thank everyone for your kind expressions of sympathy. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
