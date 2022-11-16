Roger William Neumann, 87

Roger William Neumann of Osakis passed from his earthly life on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the age of 87. Roger was born to Rolland and Martha (Irwin) Neumann on October 6, 1935, on their rural Osakis/Todd County farm. Roger graduated from Osakis High School in 1953. In 1954, Roger met the love of his life, Lois Kennedy, and they were united in marriage on January 21, 1956.

Roger is survived by his wife Lois, four children: Alan (Betty), Roger aka Chris (Laurie), Randy (Barb) and Darla (Jack Rhode). God placed Roger into Michael Barett's life and he was welcomed into the family as the 5th Neumann in 1969; ten grandchildren: Jesse (Anne), Jenny (Todd Kennedy) Bobby (Annukka), Chris (Michelle), Jason (Nichol), Donny (Madeline), Tyler and Kayla Neumann, Amanda and Justin (Ariel) Lewandowski; seventeen great grandchildren: Hailey, Charlie, Claire, Sam, Sopfie, Callaway, Cameo, Morgan, Madison, Victoria, Makenzie, Ashlyn, Brier Neumann, Mia and Lucas Kennedy, Sonora and Sullivan Lewandowski; nine step grandchildren and twenty-three step great grandchildren; sister/brothers-in-law: Sharon Kennedy, Pat (Gary) Engle, Mary George, Susan (Mike) Courneya, Linda (Rod) Kamphenkel, Victoria Obrien; many nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful neighbors and friends.

