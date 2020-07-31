An outdoor memorial service was held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Long Prairie, MN. for Roger Pommerening who died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Noah Wehrspann will officiate. The family received visitors one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and the family would like to encourage masks to be worn. Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Roger William Pommerening, was born on November 19, 1940 to Lloyd and Rosella (Koester) Pommerening, He graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1958. At the young age of 18, Roger lost his father. He not only rose to the challenge of running the dairy farm but helped his mother with his younger siblings. He was a selfless man who put other’s needs before his own. He was a good farmer who cared for his cattle and hogs. His frugal ways lead him hunting for a good deal at an auction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching and gardening. He was always up for a game of Cribbage. Roger was a faithful man who gave his time and talents to his church. He had a love for family, always showing care and concern for his brother, sisters, nieces and nephews. Roger is survived by his brother, David (Karen) of Osakis; sisters, Diane (Loren) Rachey of Aitkin, Mary (Tom) Knisley of Miltona, Linda (Gene) Gerlach of Long Prairie, Karen (Tom) Williamson of Osakis and Janet (John) Umland of Bertha; special cousin Marvin Drevlow of Long Prairie; 15 nieces and nephews; 28 great-nieces and nephews and 5 great-great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol and her husband Gerald Kingston and nephew Jeff Kingston. In leu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Mayo Clinic Kidney Research. Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
