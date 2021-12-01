Roger M. Ahrens, 74

Roger M. Ahrens, age 74, of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at his home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 3 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. and sharing time immediately following. Burial will be at a later date at St. Paul's Cemetery in Sauk Centre.
Roger Michael Ahrens was born April 17, 1947, in Bertha, Minnesota to Herman and Genevieve (Lambach) Ahrens. He grew up in Sauk Centre and was the oldest of nine children. He graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1966. Roger was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict from 1966-1968. On July 11, 1970, he married Suzanne Hagenah at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Together they raised five children. Roger drove semis for other companies until 1999 when he bought his own truck and became an owner/operator. In 2005, they formed R&S Trucking Inc. and have been with Karriers Trucking since 2009. Roger's greatest joy besides his family was driving his semi across the country.
Roger is survived by his wife, Suzanne Ahrens; children, Dawn Ahrens, Shari Newman, Joseph (Sarah) Ahrens, and Cynthia (John) Steichen; siblings, Darlene Ahrens of Missouri, Susan (George) Olson of Long Prairie, Elizabeth Ahrens of Pierz, Ed (Monica) Ahrens of Missouri, Marie Ahrens of Appleton, and Jack of Arkansas; 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Genevieve Ahrens; son, Wayne Ahrens in 1993; brothers, Lloyd Ahrens and Teddy Ahrens; sister, Delores Peterson; and grandparents.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
