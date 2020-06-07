Roger Bredeck, 86

There will be a visitation for Roger Bredeck, age 86 of Albany, from 2:00 until 5:00 on Sunday June 7 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Roger died of natural causes at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids on Saturday. Roger was born March 25, 1934 in Albany to John and Theresa (Stein) Bredeck. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1952 and served for four years. He married Stella Lemke in 1969, they later divorced. Roger enjoyed many hobbies, especially fishing. He was a member of the American Legion and V.F.W. in Albany. Roger is survived by his sons; Troy Bredeck, Sauk Rapids and Trenton (Joy) Bredeck, St. Cloud. He is also survived by a grandson, Nick Wrench, Fairview, OK; his brother and sisters; JoAnne (Jim) Marshall, McMinnville, OR; Diane Howard, Spring Creek, NV and Duane (Suely) Bredeck, Avon. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Terry Bredeck and Gene Bredeck.
