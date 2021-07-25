Roger Bass, 63

Roger Michael Baas was born on October 12, 1957 to Eino and Luella (Dittmann) in Parkers Prairie. He passed away on July 7, 2021. Roger graduated from Parkers Prairie High School in 1975. After graduation he worked at B&J’s Auto for his brother, Bob, for many years. In 1981 he then moved to St. Paul and worked for Lloyd’s Auto Service. In 1999, he moved to Long Prairie and opened Roger Wheels Sales and Service. Roger was united in marriage to Veronica Cihlar on August 6, 1983. They met in 1980 and were together for 41 years. Throughout his life, he enjoyed flying remote control airplanes, fishing, bowling, card playing, and was an avid dog lover. He helped many individuals with car repairs. Roger was also very active in twelve step recovery and helped countless others in his activities. He had 14 years in recovery. Roger was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents (Eino and Luella), father and mother-in- law (Henry and Dorothy Cihlar), and his brothers-in-laws; (Rod Cihlar and Jerry Cihlar) and sisters-in-laws; (Marie Baas and Irene Keife). Roger was also preceded in death by his dogs; Dexter, Orkie, BugBug, Snicker, and Kurtiscia. He is survived by his loving wife, Veronica (Ronnie); sister, Linda (Jerry) Sievert; his brothers, Roy (Pat) and Bob (Leica); one brother-in-law (Larry (Kathy) Cihlar) and several sisters-in-laws; (Mary Cihlar, Rosalie Kessler, and Annette (Greg) Retzlaff), and many loving nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his loving dog, Peanut. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 7, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Long Prairie. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Memorial Service. Internment will be at the Geneva Cemetery, Alexandria. Roger will be missed by family and many friends.
