Roger Ball, 76, of Padua passed peacefully on December 14, 2021 at CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Roger was born July 23, 1945 in Austin, MN to Warren and Lillian Ball. Roger enjoyed farming with his family, and in his teen years, working on and racing cars. Roger carried that love of cars to his military service where he was a mechanic for the US Army. He was stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany for three years, and was honorably discharged in August 1968 at the rank of SP5.
In 1971, Roger married Julie Wallace in Ellendale, MN. They greeted their first child in February 1973, and moved to Sauk Centre in 1974. Shortly after, they moved to Padua with Julie's parents. Before and during their time in Padua, Roger enjoyed owning and working with his horses, including his work as a farrier, and his time as a member of the Northern Minnesota Draft Horse Association. Roger also enjoyed working on, showing, and using his collection of John Deere 2-cylinder tractors, especially as a member of the Sauk River 2-Cylinder Club.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Julie.
He is survived by his siblings Steve Ball of Pierre, SD, Dennis Ball of Owatonna, MN, Deanna Evans of Kasson, MN, Beth Ball of Austin, MN, Darla (Greg) Hartquist of Austin, MN, and children Kevin (Violet Irby) of Brooten, MN and Alisha (John) Mathis of Padua, MN.
Services will be held at Big Grove Lutheran Church on June 11 at 2 PM with visitation beginning at noon.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.