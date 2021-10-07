Roger A. Hoffman, 82

Roger A. Hoffman, age 82, of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 15 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Family would appreciate those going through the receiving line to please wear a mask.
Roger August Hoffman was born on November 6, 1938, in New Munich to Harry and Helen (Schulte) Hoffman. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1956. He then served in the United State Air Force from 1956 to 1960, honorably discharged as First Class Sergeant. Roger worked as a butcher most of his life. After retirement, he worked parttime at the Sauk River Watershed District. Roger enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, playing cards, puzzles, playing bean bags, gardening, bird watching, and camping with his family.
He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church and the Melrose Schanhaar-Otte VFW Post 7050.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Hoffman of Sauk Centre; children, David (Judy) Hoffman of Sauk Centre, Douglas Hoffman (special friend, Diana) of Brownton, Pamela (Greg) Petermeier of Sauk Centre, Patricia (Brad) Meyer of Sauk Centre, Debra (Joe) Moritz of Albany, and Kirstie (Vince) McClellan of Excelsior; 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ted (Jo) Hoffman of Mesa, Arizona.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
