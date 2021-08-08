Robert Schmiesing, 83

Robert A. “Bob” Schmiesing, age 93 of Sauk Centre died peacefully on August 1, 2021 at the CentreCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 6 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Robert Aloys Schmiesing was born on June 8, 1928, in Meire Grove, MN, to Herman and Hilda (Marthaler) Schmiesing. He lived in rural Meire Grove with his family until 1937. His family moved frequently until 1942 when they settled on a farm eight miles west of Sauk Centre. Bob farmed with his parents until their passing, working tirelessly and selflessly to help his parents earn a successful living and provide for their family. In 1942, Bob graduated from 8th grade at Country School District 82 and later earned a GED diploma from Sauk Centre High School. On October 17, 1955, Bob married Margaret (Margie) Ann Jennissen in Padua, MN. They were blessed with five children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild. Bob clerked for Ashley Township for 33 years, belonged to the Knights of Columbus for 63 years, and was a life-time member of Our Lady of the Angels Church where he also served as an usher. In 1989, Bob and Margie moved across the highway and continued to help their son, Mike, on the family farm. In 2002, they retired from farming and moved to Sauk Centre. Throughout his life, Bob loved traveling with Margie and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed playing cards, gambling, dancing, fishing, biking, and bowling. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, his children: Debbie (Cyril) Felling, Mike Schmiesing (Brenda Kunz Schmiesing), Nancy (Tony) Schleicher, Dianne Schmiesing (Victor Zupanc), and Ginny Schmiesing (Dan McClurg); his grandchildren: Jennifer (Pete) Nelson, Melissa (Jamie) Kleinschmidt, Amy Schmiesing (Cristopher Hermosilla), Jason (Marie) Felling, Trisha (Patrick) Tinney, Danielle (Cole) Harden, Jessica (Zach) Thompson, Melanie (Jason) Borgerding, Jay Schleicher, Jeanna (Ryan) Borgmann, Shanna (Ryan) Bergh, Jill (Dan) Swanstrom, Luisa Zupanc (Edwin Gutierrez), Lydia Zupanc, Emily Christensen, Grace McClurg, and Ashlynne McClurg; 33 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; his sisters; Betty (Gene) Schurman, Doris Robb, and Margie (Al) Wassermann; brother & sister in-laws; Marie Bagan, Eugene (Claudette) Jennissen, Sr. Anita Jennissen, Tony (Marlene) Jennissen, Jim (Bernie) Jennissen, Rosie (Jim) Miller, Doris Jennissen, Joann Weber (Florian Ledermann), David (Barb) Jennissen, and Harold (Jean) Jennissen; 95 nieces and nephews, many cousins as well as great-nieces & nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Phyllis Terry and Carole Tangen; brothers, Ted Schmiesing and Jim Schmiesing; in-laws, Caroline & Cap Weller, Jim Bagan, Gary Winningham, Bill & Eileen Jennissen, Aggie Ledermann, Paul Jennissen, Bob Terry, Harold Robb, and Gary Tangen. Memorials are preferred to Holy Family School in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.