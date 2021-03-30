Robert Schmidt, 93

Robert J. “Bob” Schmidt, age 93 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the CentraCare Care Center in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 30 at St. Paul’s Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Robert Joseph Schmidt was born March 15, 1928 in Freeport, Minnesota to August and Mary (Schaffer) Schmidt. He was united in marriage to Evelyn Walz on November 29, 1950 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Bob owned and operated Schmidt Construction for many years until his semi-retirement in 2005. He was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. After a hard day’s work, Bob enjoyed having a beer with his friends at one of the bars in Sauk Centre. Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Evelyn Schmidt of Sauk Centre; children, Charlene (Steve) Messerich of Grey Eagle, Kenneth (Laurie) Schmidt of Sturgeon Lake, and Jaime (Laura) Schmidt of Big Lake; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Schmidt, Jr.; grandson, Andrew Schmidt; brothers and sisters, Ann Gettel, Frank Schmidt, Clem Schmidt, Norman Schmidt, Marion Johnson, Hilda Gorman, Katherine Schmidt, Agnes Schraft, and Stephen Schmidt. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
