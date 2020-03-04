Robert Meldaus, 71

Robert R. “Bob” Meldaus, age 71 of Grey Eagle, died peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lakeview Cemetery in Grey Eagle. Military honors will be provided by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard. Robert Ray Meldaus was born December 30, 1948 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Clarence and Loretta (Nagler) Meldaus. He graduated from Grey Eagle High School and joined the U.S. Navy. Bob was stationed at Okinawa near Vietnam. When he came home, he worked for the United Parcel Service in Minneapolis for five years. Bob returned to Big Birch Lake near Grey Eagle and worked for Jennie-O Foods in Melrose for 12 years. Due to ill health, he and a friend, Steve Barnick, did painting and light carpentry work. Bob enjoyed reading, working on puzzles, and watching the sunsets at Big Birch Lake. Survivors include his two nieces, Tammy Spoo of St. Francis and Heather Spoo (Mark Connelly) of Casa Grande, Arizona; and nephew, Shawn Spoo of Milaca. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Loretta Meldaus; brother, Dale Meldaus; and sister, Sharon Spoo. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
