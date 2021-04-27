Robert G. Welters, 97

Robert G. “Bob” Welters, age 97 of Melrose, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Melrose with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard. Robert George Welters was born March 12, 1924 in Krain Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Reinhard and Mary (Beckers) Welters. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was united in marriage to Bernice Wehlage on September 23, 1947 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Meire Grove. In his earlier years, Bob was one of the first members of the Melrose Area Ambulance Corp. Bob was employed by Kraft Foods in Melrose until his retirement in 1988. He owned and operated Welters Turkey Farm. Bob enjoyed beekeeping and was a Minnesota State Beekeeper Inspector for many years. Bob was a devout Catholic and member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose, American Legion Post 101, St. Leo Court 786 Catholic Order of Foresters, and former member of St. Mary’s School board. He enjoyed raising poultry and cattle on his hobby farm, gardening, doing puzzles, going for walks, reading and an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He was a hard worker who loved his family and enjoyed visits from his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his children, Kenneth (Wanda) Welters of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Karen (Jeffrey) Kerfeld of St. Rosa, Dale (Jamie) Welters of Bloomington, Daniel Welters of Melrose, and Polly Jaeger of Roseville; 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren with one on the way in June; sister-in-law, Rosina Welters of Swanville; and beloved Wehlage in-laws. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Welters on November 27, 2009; parents, Reinhard and Mary Welters; parents-in-law, Henry and Mary Wehlage; infant twin brother, Martin; brothers, Herman, Lawrence, and Albert Welters; sisters, Helen Wiener, Hildegard Frieler, Rosie Gregory, Judy Essler; and beloved Wehlage in-laws. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.