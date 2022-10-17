Robert "Bob" Zollar, 76

Robert F. "Bob" Zollar, age 76 of Cold Spring, formerly of Grey Eagle, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at his home in Cold Spring, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ronald Dockendorf officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery.

