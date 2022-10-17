Robert "Bob" Zollar, 76

Robert F. "Bob" Zollar, age 76 of Cold Spring, formerly of Grey Eagle, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at his home in Cold Spring, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ronald Dockendorf officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Chapel in Grey Eagle.
Bob was born on March 24, 1946 in Edgeley, North Dakota to Frank and Mildred (Hallan) Zollar. He grew up in Cogswell, North Dakota and had great memories and told many stories of living in the upper level of the Soo Line train depot where his father worked as the depot agent. After graduating from Sargent Central High School in 1964 he went on and received his degree from Valley City State College in 1968. Teaching brought him to Grey Eagle where he met and married Noreen Ostendorf on August 14, 1970. Bob served many roles in the school including Athletic Director, Dean of Students, teaching biology, health, phy-ed, and coaching football, basketball, and baseball. He was passionate about athletics and coaching and played a role in the Grey Eagle Eagles, Swanville-Grey Eagle Patriots and Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder. He retired from teaching in 1999 and went on to work at Nahan Printing for 11 years.
In retirement Bob enjoyed golfing with his close friends, brothers, children, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. He loved to fish and enjoyed being on the lake in the summer and ice fishing in the winter. He enjoyed the simple things and will be remembered for his quick wit and making those around him smile.
Bob was active in his local community and served on the St. Joseph's Catholic Church parish council, Knights of Columbus, and the Grey Eagle/Burtrum Lions Club. His faith was central to him throughout his life.
Bob's legacy will be carried on in the hearts of those who loved him most, his wife, Noreen; children, Amy (Patrick) Schwieters, Stacey (Todd) Sykora, and Rob (Gena) Zollar; grandchildren, Will and Frank Schwieters, Oliver, Evelyn, and Stella Sykora, Cora and Hudson Zollar; twin brother, Dick (Nadine) Zollar; brother-in-law, Leo Kersting; and sister-in-law, Karen Zollar.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Tresa (Gene) Miller, Barbara Kersting, Timothy (Sue) Zollar, and Paul Zollar.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
