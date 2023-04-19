Robert "Bob" Opatz, 66

Robert W. "Bob" Opatz, age 66 of Avon, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 27 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna with Rev. Edward Vebelun, O.S.B. officiating. Inurnment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church in St. Anna. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. immediately following with a rosary by the St. Anna's Christian Mothers Wednesday evening.
Robert William Opatz was born April 10, 1957 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to George and Adella (Kostreba) Opatz. He graduated from Holdingford High School in 1975. On July 21, 1979 he was united in marriage to Sandra Kociemba at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. Bob worked at Polar Tank Trailer in Holdingford as an assembler/welder until his retirement on April 10, 2022. After retirement, he joined in partnership with his son-in-law, Bryan at Custom Camper in Albany. Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially when he took his children and grandchildren along. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna, an active member of the Sportsman's Club in Holdingford, and member of the NRA (National Rifle Association).
Survivors include his wife, Sandy Opatz of Avon; sons and daughters, Jeremy (Crystal) Opatz of Albany, Steven (Joy) Opatz of St. Anna, Kristin (Gary) Klemmer of Holdingford, and Kayla (Bryan) Rassier of Albany; mother Adella Opatz of Rice; five grandchildren, John, Alex, and Emily Klemmer and Wyatt and William Opatz; brothers and sisters, Ambrose (Rosanne) Opatz of Annandale, Cindy (Wayne) Resseman of Avon, Jackie Opatz of Sartell, and Jeff Opatz of Little Falls.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, George Opatz and brother, Daniel Opatz.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
