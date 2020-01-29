Robert L. “Bob” Maybon, age 85 of Burtrum, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at his home near Burtrum, Minnesota. Visitation will be held Monday, February 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Grey Eagle. Family inurnment will take place at a later date in Nebraska. Robert Lee Maybon was born January 17, 1935 in Rosalie, Nebraska to Everett and Mildred (Carlson) Maybon. He was raised in Albion, Nebraska where he started farming after graduating high school in 1952. Bob married Nadine Duer in April 1959 and the couple moved to Minnesota. Bob and Nadine raised their four children together. Survivors include his children, Terry (Bev) Maybon of Brainerd, MN, Susan (Tim) Salber of St. Michael, MN, Laura Maybon of Coon Rapids, MN, and Todd Maybon of Oakland, TN; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Don (Sandy) Maybon; and sister, Betty Rieken. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Mildred Maybon; and sister, Darlene Nathan. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
Robert "Bob" L Maybon, 85
Service information
Feb 3
Visitation
Monday, February 3, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Patton Schad Funeral & Cremation Services
120 State Street East
Grey Eagle, MN 56336
