Robert Asmus, 61

Robert “Bob”A. Asmus, age 61 of Grey Eagle, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Sauk Centre Hospital from a heart attack. Robert Asmus was born May 14, 1959, to Arden and Luella Asmus at St. Michael’s Hospital in Sauk Centre, MN. He graduated from Grey Eagle High School and enlisted in the Air Force. He married Patsy Warren and later divorced. He did construction work all his life working for Kerzman Construction, Haider Construction, helping his dad and then starting up his own business, Bob’s Woodcraft. Bob was involved with the community serving 28 years on the Grey Eagle Fire Department and Rescue Squad, serving 15 years on the Melrose Ambulance, and the Burtrum Heritage Club. Bob enjoyed showing his projects in the shop, gardening, grilling, fishing, hunting, camping, he played on dart and pool leagues, and the love of his new tractor. He was always eager to lend a helping hand. He will be remembered for his sense of humor. Bob is survived by his mother, Luella Asmus-Alt (Ervin Alt) of Grey Eagle; sons William “Bill” Asmus and family, and Adam (Nicole) Asmus and family; siblings David Asmus of Grey Eagle, Donna (Larry) Maciej of Swanville, Janice Theisen of Albany, Thomas Asmus of Louisiana, and Lori (John) Young of Grey Eagle; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Mary Lou Theisen, and her son Jason and family. He is preceded in death by his father, Arden Asmus (July 21, 1986). In an effort to protect the vulnerable among us during this global pandemic, a family outdoor gathering will take place Saturday, July 25 and open for visitors from 2-4 p.m. at the Asmus residence at 215 Woodman St. N., Grey Eagle. Memorials can be sent to the Asmus Family, PO Box 51, Grey Eagle, MN 56336.
