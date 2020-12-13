Richard Trisko, 83

Richard A. Trisko, age 83 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the CentraCare Care Center in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 14 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. There will be no public visitation prior to the Mass. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Richard Alphonse Trisko was born May 4, 1937 in Greenwald, Minnesota to Carl and Anna (Kemper) Trisko and was raised on the family farm. He was united in marriage to Carol Rademacher on May 3, 1974 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. Richard worked at Lambert Lumber and at the Stearns County Highway Department, retiring in 1997. Richard enjoyed his work and keeping his home and belongings in good order and repair. He enjoyed waking up early, going to bed early, and finding satisfaction in what he was able to accomplish in between. He enjoyed games of logic, watching Westerns, caring for his lawn, and maintained a sizeable vegetable garden for many years, having harvested over a thousand pounds of potatoes during one unusually lucky year. A country person at heart, Richard lived his entire life in the Sauk Centre area and thrived in being surrounded by his family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers - with much overlap between them. Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Carol Trisko of Sauk Centre; six sons, Mark Trisko of Pine Island, Dale (Bridget) Trisko of Chaska, Joel (Bobbi) Trisko of Rice, John (Jessica) Trisko of Avon, Daniel (Lauren) Trisko of De Pere, Wisconsin, and Curt Trisko of Minneapolis; 13 grandchildren; brothers and sister, Raymond Trisko of Sauk Centre, Viola Kraemer of Alexandria, Jerome Trisko of Sauk Centre, and Clarence Trisko of Sauk Centre; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Trisko of Sauk Centre. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alphonse “Al” Trisko and Raphael Trisko; sisters-in-law, Juliana Trisko, Irene Trisko, and Rita Trisko; and brother-in-law, Frank Kraemer. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Activities Department at the CentraCare Care Center in Sauk Centre. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
