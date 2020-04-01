Richard Tegels, 74

Richard Anthony “Dick” Tegels, age 74, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home in Sauk Centre after a 1 month-long battle with cancer. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date and posted on our website when restrictions are lifted. Richard Anthony Tegels was born to John and Cecelia Tegels in Sauk Centre, Minnesota on February 26, 1946. Dick grew up and spent most of his life on the family farm which fed his passion for farming and love of cows. He married Joan Loxtercamp on August 26, 1977. They were blessed with five children and 16 grandchildren. He lived a life of service through the Peace Corps, National Guard and volunteering his time in his community, church and Holy Family School. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Eagles and The American Legion. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends camping, bowling, snowmobiling and playing cards. Survivors include his wife, Joan Tegels of Sauk Centre; children, Jason (Holly) Tegels of Sauk Centre, Angie (Kevin) Massey of Becker, Gary Tegels of Duluth, Neva (Jason) Volkman of Little Sauk, and Eric (Amanda) Tegels of Sauk Centre. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John “Jack” Tegels. Serving as casket bearers would be Jason Tegels, Gary Tegels, Neva Volkman, Jason Volkman and Kevin Masse. Cross bearer would be Logan Massey. Lectors would be Holly Tegels and Amanda Tegels. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
