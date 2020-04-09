Richard Rousslang, 77

Richard J. “Dick” Rousslang, age 77 of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A private family service will be held at a later date after restrictions are lifted. Richard John Rousslang was born July 15, 1942 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Aloysius “Jack” and Celestine “Sally” (Gruber) Rousslang. Dick graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1960. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1966. On June 20, 1970 he was united in marriage to Darlene Bromenshenkel at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Dick took over the family trucking business from his dad in 1970 and the business will continue into the third generation with his son, Tom. He was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, Knights of Columbus, Paul F. Donart V.F.W. Post 2853, and the American Legion Post 67. Dick enjoyed going on his yearly fishing trip to Alaska for salmon and halibut and enjoyed his antique John Deere tractors. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Darlene Rousslang of Sauk Centre; sons, Tom (Christina) Rousslang of Sauk Centre and Brian (Sandy) Rousslang of Monticello; grandchildren, Blake, Grace, Luke, Matthew, Megan, Tyler, Rebecca, and Brooke; sister, Darlene Marthaler of Sauk Centre; brother and sisters-in-law, Vickie Rousslang, Jack Bromenshenkel, Karen (Rich) Dirkes, Mary (Butch) Moritz, Jan Bromenshenkel, Debby Bromenshenkel, Wayne (Pat) Bromenshenkel, Anita (Bill) Berg, Randy (Kim) Bromenshenkel, Linda Bromenshenkel, and Deb Behlings. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clarence Rousslang; and brothers-in-law, Donnie Bromenshenkel, Joe Bromenshenkel, Jim Sundermann, and Alex Marthaler. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre. Please direct memorials to Holy Family School.
